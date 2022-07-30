Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia accuses BJP of threatening liquor retailers

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Illustration by Suneesh K)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has accused the BJP of using the powers of the ED and the CBI to threaten shopkeepers who were selling liquor in Delhi, news agency PTI tweeted.

"The BJP used CBI, ED to threaten liquor licensees, excise department officials so that new excise policy fails," the PTI tweet cited Sisodia as saying.

He further alleged that the BJP wanted to shut down legal liquor outlets and sell liquor through illegal outlets like in Gujarat, which is a dry state.

"They want to create a shortage of liquor so that they can run an illegal liquor trade in Delhi like they are doing in Gujarat. But we will not let this happen," the news agency reported Sisodia as saying.

The Deputy CM's allegations come after the Delhi government's decision to roll back the new excise policy on liquor, opting for the old regime of retail liquor sales for a period of six months. He also apprehended that the rollback would possibly cause chaos in the national capital, and said that the chief secretary has been directed to ensure that the chaos is not caused.

"We have withdrawn new excise policy and directed opening government liquor stores, I have also directed chief secretary to ensure no chaos during transition period." Sisodia told PTI.

The private stores, licences held by individuals, numbered 389. Earlier, the four government corporations ran 475 liquor stores out of total 864 in Delhi.

The Delhi lieutenant governor earlier this month recommended a CBI probe into alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in implementation of the excise policy, according to a report by Moneycontrol.