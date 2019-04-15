App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Deepak Fertilisers starts commercial production at Rs 550 cr plant in Gujarat

The new facility has production capacity of around 92 KTPA (kilo tonnes per annum) for concentrated nitric acid (CNA) and about 149 KTPA for diluted nitric acid (DNA).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL) on Monday said it has started commercial production of nitric acid at Dahej facility in Gujarat, which has been set up with an investment of about Rs 550 crore.

The new facility has production capacity of around 92 KTPA (kilo tonnes per annum) for concentrated nitric acid (CNA) and about 149 KTPA for diluted nitric acid (DNA).

Nitric acid in different grades are used in nitro aromatics, pharmaceuticals, dyes, steel rolling industry, defence and explosive industries.

DFPCL is now the second largest manufacturer of nitric acid in Asia, having the largest integrated nitric acid plants with a combined capacity of about 1.07 million tonnes per annum at Taloja and Dahej.

related news

"Our plant is strategically located in the vicinity of large consumers of CNA which produces Nitroaromatics for speciality chemicals.

"The company has tied up for about 70 per cent of the CNA volumes to ensure stable margins and regular offtakes from this facility. We are very confident on the overall performance of the plant and expect it to make a meaningful contribution from its first year of operation," Sailesh C Mehta, CMD, DFPCL, said.

Set up in 1979 as an ammonia manufacturer, DFPCL is a publicly listed, multi-product conglomerate with a multi-product portfolio spanning industrial chemicals, bulk and specialty fertilisers, technical ammonium nitrate and real estate.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Business #Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RCB Match at Wankhede: Hardik Pandya remove ...

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Rahul Dravid, Karnataka's Election Commission poster boy fails to vote

Shah Rukh Khan as Iron Man, Katrina Kaif as Black Widow: Bollywood act ...

World Cup 2019 India Squad: Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu out, Dinesh Ka ...

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal the secret to their chemistry; the ...

Thalaivi: AL Vijay defends casting Kangana Ranaut in the Jayalalitha b ...

Shashi Tharoor gets hurt while performing rituals at a Kerala temple

Exclusive: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara come together for Netflix's ...

IPL 2019 | Dislocated Shoulder Cuts Short Joseph's Tournament

The Heat Is On In The Election Commission Office

Julian Assange Tried to Use Embassy For Spying, Claims Ecuador Preside ...

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Invites Kumaraswamy to Join Hands With ...

Hint of Chilli, Dash of Lemon: Ashok Gehlot's Special Garland to Ward- ...

Sex on False Promise of Marriage is Rape and Blow to Woman's Honour: S ...

After Lenders Fail to Take Call on Emergency Funding, Jet Airways Halt ...

SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Civil Rights for LGBTQ Community, Says Not I ...

Murli Manohar Joshi Seeks EC Probe into Circulation of Fake Letter to ...

How new ITR forms for FY18-19 notified by the Income Tax department wi ...

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aggressive Congress chief minis ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Why is Prime Minister Modi so obsessed with ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends higher, Nifty near 11,700; Tata Motors surge ...

Mutual Fund investment gets cheaper. But is big always beautiful?

Brokerages bullish on TCS post Q4 results; should you buy?

Mutual funds, rating agencies and the folly of loans against promoter ...

Congress opposes citizenship bill: Will Priyanka Gandhi's Silchar road ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 review: A How To Train Your Dragon ...

Lok Sabha elections: While Centre publicises 'Make in India', Ambala's ...

Monsoon forecast: Will IMD’s prediction of normal rainfall be good e ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Formula 1 2019: Mercedes' record-equalling dominance, Ferrari's flawed ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.