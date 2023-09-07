Debt recovery remains a challenge in India, says Deepak Parekh

Deepak Parekh, HDFC

Chairman of HDFC Ltd, Deepak Parekh highlighted that the debt recovery mechanism in India remains a challenge and needs to be tightened.

"There is a need for development in the debt recovery system in India. Even after the presence of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI), the efficacy of the legal system is not right," Parekh said at the Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai on September 7.

Parekh also highlighted that compared to global legal systems, India has a slow mechanism.

"Decisions from NCLT need to come in quicker. Maybe it is understaffed but that needs to be addressed," Parekh said.

