English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Debt recovery remains a challenge in India, says Deepak Parekh

    The Chairman of HDFC Ltd. said that compared to global legal systems, India has a slow mechanism.

    Jinit Parmar
    September 07, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST
    hdfc

    Deepak Parekh, HDFC

    Chairman of HDFC Ltd, Deepak Parekh highlighted that the debt recovery mechanism in India remains a challenge and needs to be tightened.

    "There is a need for development in the debt recovery system in India. Even after the presence of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI), the efficacy of the legal system is not right," Parekh said at the Global Fintech Festival in Mumbai on September 7.

    Parekh also highlighted that compared to global legal systems, India has a slow mechanism.

    "Decisions from NCLT need to come in quicker. Maybe it is understaffed but that needs to be addressed," Parekh said.

    (This is a developing story, please come back for updates)

    Jinit Parmar
    Jinit Parmar is a correspondent based out of Mumbai covering banks, banking trends and more, tweets @jinitparmar10 #banks #bankingtrends #RBI
    Tags: #debt recovery #Deepak Parekh
    first published: Sep 7, 2023 04:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!