Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 2: Bitcoin down, Ethereum sees biggest slump of -7.46%

Bitcoin's price is currently $33,202.73 and its dominance is currently 45.47 percent, an increase of 0.16 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
July 02, 2021 / 08:13 AM IST
The global crypto market cap is $1.37 trillion, a 5.01 percent decrease over the last day. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on July 2. The global crypto market cap is $1.37 trillion, a 5.01 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.03 billion, which makes a 6.07 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $61.71 billion, which is 74.32 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,202.73 and its dominance is currently 45.47 percent, an increase of 0.16 percent over the day.

Bitcoin and Ethereum saw the largest slumps on July 2.

This came after two tweets by Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk drove the value of Dogecoin up by seven percent on July 1. Dogecoin, after trading below $0.24 in the early hours of trading, surged to $0.2573 after Musk's tweets, as per the data shared by CoinMarketCap.

The 24-hour trading volume was stated as $2,762,760,820, by the time this report was published.

Among the currencies, Ethereum saw the largest dive at -7.46 percent, followed by Bitcoin by -4.71 percent.

As off 7.30 am on July 2, these were prices of 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from https://coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h%7d%Market CapVolume (24h)
1Bitcoin BTC$33,202.73-4.71%-5.59%$623,835,259,985$36,789,851,206
2Ethereum ETH$2,085.20-7.46%-4.18%$243,445,668,288$27,870,266,459
3Tether USDT$1.000.02%0.02%$62,398,406,702$54,205,197,035
4Binance Coin BNB$283.99-5.46%-8.80%$43,677,884,533$1,335,465,030
5Cardano ADA$1.33-3.22%-3.62%$42,389,624,028$1,992,347,796
6Dogecoin DOGE$0.2413-3.80%-12.57%$31,498,254,370$2,465,066,707
7XRP XRP$0.6499-6.06%-4.66%$29,993,239,977$2,497,664,329
8USD Coin USDC$1.000.05%0.02%$25,217,470,584$2,036,313,965
9Polkadot DOT$15.07-6.86%-7.69%$14,411,438,948$871,508,072
10Binance USD BUSD$1.00-0.04%-0.01%$10,306,653,191$3,856,160,981
You can also find the prices on CoinDesk.
