Cryptocurrency Prices Today on July 2: Bitcoin down, Ethereum sees biggest slump of -7.46%

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the red on July 2. The global crypto market cap is $1.37 trillion, a 5.01 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.03 billion, which makes a 6.07 percent decrease.

The volume of all stable coins is now $61.71 billion, which is 74.32 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $33,202.73 and its dominance is currently 45.47 percent, an increase of 0.16 percent over the day.

Bitcoin and Ethereum saw the largest slumps on July 2.

This came after two tweets by Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk drove the value of Dogecoin up by seven percent on July 1. Dogecoin, after trading below $0.24 in the early hours of trading, surged to $0.2573 after Musk's tweets, as per the data shared by CoinMarketCap.

The 24-hour trading volume was stated as $2,762,760,820, by the time this report was published.

Among the currencies, Ethereum saw the largest dive at -7.46 percent, followed by Bitcoin by -4.71 percent.

Name Price 24h% 7d% Market Cap Volume (24h) 1 Bitcoin BTC $33,202.73 -4.71% -5.59% $623,835,259,985 $36,789,851,206 2 Ethereum ETH $2,085.20 -7.46% -4.18% $243,445,668,288 $27,870,266,459 3 Tether USDT $1.00 0.02% 0.02% $62,398,406,702 $54,205,197,035 4 Binance Coin BNB $283.99 -5.46% -8.80% $43,677,884,533 $1,335,465,030 5 Cardano ADA $1.33 -3.22% -3.62% $42,389,624,028 $1,992,347,796 6 Dogecoin DOGE $0.2413 -3.80% -12.57% $31,498,254,370 $2,465,066,707 7 XRP XRP $0.6499 -6.06% -4.66% $29,993,239,977 $2,497,664,329 8 USD Coin USDC $1.00 0.05% 0.02% $25,217,470,584 $2,036,313,965 9 Polkadot DOT $15.07 -6.86% -7.69% $14,411,438,948 $871,508,072 10 Binance USD BUSD $1.00 -0.04% -0.01% $10,306,653,191 $3,856,160,981