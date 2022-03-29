Cryptocurrency Prices Today March 29: Bitcoin up, Cardano biggest gainer

Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on March 29. The global crypto market cap is $2.14 trillion, a 1.78 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $121.97 billion, a 33.72 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $16.89 billion, 13.85 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $98.25 billion, which is 80.55 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 36.60 lakh with a dominance of 42.19 percent. This is a 0.09 percent decrease over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on March 28, said that the government had initiated action against 11 cryptocurrency exchanges in India for tax evasions worth a total of Rs 81.54 crore. He added that recovery from the exchanges, including interest and penalty charges, was worth Rs 95.86 crore.

Meanwhile, beauty pageant fans can now own part of the Miss Universe crown, currently with Harnaaz Sandhu of India. International luxury jewellery house Mouawad, which created the Miss Universe Power of Unity Crown, has tied up with Icecap, a developer of non-fungible tokens for investment-grade diamonds, to offer fractionalised ownership of the crown via NFTs.

For the first time, the unique and storied icon will be offered via NFT to fans of the pageant.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 36,60,000 2.64% Ethereum 2,60,824.3 3.6% Tether 77.20 1.1% Cardano 92.6551 3.99% Binance Coin 33,442.42 2.28% XRP 67.2003 1.58% Polkadot 1,725 0.75% Dogecoin 11.2220 0.89%