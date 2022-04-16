Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 16: Bitcoin up, Dogecoin biggest gainer

Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on April 16. The global crypto market cap is $1.89 trillion, a 1.14 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.15 billion, which makes a 19.60 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.89 billion, 11.09 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $49.12 billion, which is 79.04 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 32.10 lakh, with a dominance of 40.88 percent. This was a 0.12 percent increase over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

In global news, Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said the e-commerce giant is not close to adding cryptocurrency as a payment option to its retail business.

He also said it might be possible to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its e-commerce platform and expects NFTs to continue to grow 'significantly'.

Jassy said cryptocurrencies will become bigger in the longer term, but added he himself does not own any bitcoin. A growing number of companies have started to accept virtual currencies for payment, bringing an asset class shunned by major financial institutions until a few years ago closer to the mainstream.

Data-wise, a report released by crypto exchange firm Gemini looked at how people are adopting cryptocurrency - based on country, age and gender metrics.

It found that Indians own 20 percent of the world's cryptocurrencies - tying with the United States for the 10th spot. Indonesian and Brazil topped the list with 41 percent ownership each.

In terms of demographics distribution 38 percent of the crypto holders in India are women; while 25-34 years age group holds majority with 33 percent crypto buyers.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 32,10,710 1.06% Ethereum 2,41,151.4 0.27% Tether 79.41 -0.08% Cardano 76.0000 1.41% Binance Coin 33,106.31 0.6% XRP 62.6653 5.8% Polkadot 1,465.26 2.68% Dogecoin 11.6978 3.06%

As off 8.00 am on April 16, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX ):





