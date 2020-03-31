Coronavirus pandemic | Now book a COVID-19 test online via Practo for Rs 4,500

Practo, a digital healthcare platform, has now made COVID-19 tests available online for Rs 4,500. The online healthcare chain has tied up with private lab chain Thyrocare to make the service available.

The Bengaluru-based startup had earlier said in a statement that the tests were already available in Mumbai and Pune, and would soon be extended to other cities. The two have been authorised by the government and the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Their personnel will collect the samples from the patients' homes directly and the test result will be made available on the Practo website within 48 hours. Trained lab technicians wearing a single-use bio-hazard suit will be sent to collect sample, Practo said on its website.

Practo explained that patients with a valid doctor’s prescription and a requisition form filled and signed by the doctor will be allowed to opt for the test. To make a booking for home pickup, a valid photo ID card is required.