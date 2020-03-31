Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Italy cross 1 lakh; global death toll at 37,600

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 178 countries. Today is the seventh day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,251. The Union Health Ministry has said that 102 patients have recovered so far, but 32 have died.

Globally, there have been over 7.8 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 37,600 people have died so far. The United States, Italy and Spain have registered more cases than China, where the outbreak started. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.