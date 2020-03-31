Live now
Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Italy cross 1 lakh; global death toll at 37,600
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 1,251.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 178 countries. Today is the seventh day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,251. The Union Health Ministry has said that 102 patients have recovered so far, but 32 have died.Globally, there have been over 7.8 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 37,600 people have died so far. The United States, Italy and Spain have registered more cases than China, where the outbreak started. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the latest updates here:
Countries with the highest reported cases: Latest numbers
Key updates from around the world (1)
COVID-19 cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths reported globally: Latest numbers
LIVE Updates: Novel coronavirus pandemic (March 31, 2020)
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Key updates from around the world:
> Zimbabwe has begun a 21-day nationwide lockdown, following neighbour South Africa in implementing some of the world's toughest anti-coronavirus measures likely to hurt an economy already suffering hyperinflation and food shortages.
> Switzerland may have to expand its emergency fund for companies after banks loaned out $6.8 billion in the first four days of the scheme.
> Uruguay and Bolivia confirmed their COVID-19 first deaths. (Input from Reuters)
> United States: 1,63,807 cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Italy: 1,01,739 cases
> China: 87,956 cases
> Spain: 82,223 cases
> Germany: 66,885 cases
> France: 45,170 cases
> Iran: 41,495 cases
> United Kingdom: 22,453 cases
> Switzerland: 15,922 cases
> Belgium: 11,899 cases
(Source: Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 7.40 am IST on March 31)
> British PM's senior adviser, Dominic Cummings is self-isolating with symptoms just days after the British leader himself tested positive.
> Russian PM has asked regional governors to consider Moscow-style restrictions a day after the capital announced a partial lockdown, ordering residents to stay home.
> Germany hopes to launch a Singapore-style smartphone app within weeks to help trace infections.
> Tokyo's Governor has called on residents to avoid outings, but said it was up to the prime minister to declare a state of emergency.
> Vietnam has suspended public transport services. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in US LIVE Updates | H1B workers seek 180 instead of 60-day stay in US post-unemployment period
Fearing massive layoffs in the US due to the coronavirus crisis, foreign technology professionals on H-1B visas, most sought after among Indians, are demanding that the Trump administration extend their permissible post-job loss limit to stay in the country from the existing 60 to 180 days.
The current federal rules require an H-1B visa holder to leave the US along with their family members within 60 days of losing their job. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Italy LIVE Updates | Italy extends lockdown until 'at least' April 12
Italy has extended an economically crippling lockdown until "at least" mid-April to stem coronavirus infections that have claimed a world-leading 11,591 lives.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte yesterday said any easing of containment measures would be done incrementally to ensure Italy does not give up gains it has made against the extraordinary disease.
The near three-week shutdown "had been very tough economically," Conte told Spain's El Pais newspaper. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates | The total number of confirmed cases in India has risen to 1,251.
According to the Union Heath and Family Welfare Ministry, at least 32 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country so far. The ministry has said that while there are 1,117 reported active cases of novel coronavirus in India, about 102 patients have recovered.
Maharashtra and Kerala currently have the highest number of cases in India.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | The total number of confirmed cases globally has crossed 7.8 lakh. At least 37,600 people have died due to COVID-19 so far. According to the Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, around 1.6 lakh patients infected by COVID-19 have recovered.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak has now spread across 177 countries and territories.
The total number of confirmed cases in the world has crossed 7.8 lakh. At least 37,600 people have died so far globally. In India, there has been a steady increase in the number of cases being reported. Today is the seventh day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.