App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus wrap | Here's all you need to know about today's developments

Joint Secretary in Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said 227 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The number of novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 cases continued to rise on March 31 as India completed one week of national lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

Addressing the daily press conference to provide updates on the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Joint Secretary in Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said 227 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and he attributed the increase to "lack of people's support and delay in timely detection" of the cases.

As of today, India has reported at least 1,397 cases, with the death toll rising to 35.

 Here are the top developments from the day:

>> Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says over 1,500 people were evacuated from Nizamuddin centre, of which, 441 were hospitalised after they showed coronavirus symptoms.

Close

>> The Centre sought directions from the SC that no media outlet print, publish, or telecast anything on coronavirus without first ascertaining facts.

related news

>> Tamil Nadu reported 57 new cases in a single day with the overall state total touching  124. In Maharashtra, meanwhile, the total number of cases crossed 300.

Follow LIVE Updates here. 

>> The government said it will finalise its report on COVID-19 preparedness survey based on responses from 266 IAS officers.

>> Assam reported its first case of coronavirus. A 52-year-old person was found positive and is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College.

313-WorldCountries

>> Leading cosmetics retailer Nykaa suspended all operations and temporarily shut down its retail stores, corporate offices and warehouses.

>> Italy held a minute of silence and flew flags at half mast to mourn the 11,591 people who have died from the coronavirus in the Mediterranean country during the pandemic.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 09:53 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.