Coronavirus wrap | Here's all you need to know about today's developments

The number of novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 cases continued to rise on March 31 as India completed one week of national lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

Addressing the daily press conference to provide updates on the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Joint Secretary in Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said 227 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and he attributed the increase to "lack of people's support and delay in timely detection" of the cases.

Here are the top developments from the day:

As of today, India has reported at least 1,397 cases, with the death toll rising to 35.

>> Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says over 1,500 people were evacuated from Nizamuddin centre, of which, 441 were hospitalised after they showed coronavirus symptoms.

>> The Centre sought directions from the SC that no media outlet print, publish, or telecast anything on coronavirus without first ascertaining facts.

>> Tamil Nadu reported 57 new cases in a single day with the overall state total touching 124. In Maharashtra, meanwhile, the total number of cases crossed 300.

>> The government said it will finalise its report on COVID-19 preparedness survey based on responses from 266 IAS officers.

>> Assam reported its first case of coronavirus. A 52-year-old person was found positive and is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College.

>> Leading cosmetics retailer Nykaa suspended all operations and temporarily shut down its retail stores, corporate offices and warehouses.

>> Italy held a minute of silence and flew flags at half mast to mourn the 11,591 people who have died from the coronavirus in the Mediterranean country during the pandemic.