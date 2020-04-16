App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Hero Motocorp to pay suppliers in full to ease financial burden: Report

The company has reversed a previous decision to invoke force majeure to defer suppliers and vendors’ payments

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hero Motocorp Chairman Pawan Munjal has assured suppliers and vendors that they will receive full payments in light of the lockdown extension, as per a report by The Economic Times.

Munjal’s announcement came during a virtual town hall and reversed a previous decision to invoke force majeure to defer suppliers and vendors’ payments. Munjal told 300 participants from Europe, South Asia, and India that the deferred payments will also be paid with interest, the report said.

“Now that the lockdown is extended, I am conscious of increased liquidity pressure … I am happy to announce that we have taken a proactive decision to make 100 percent payment from the next cycle itself. The company would also pay interest on the deferred payments. I hope this will help ensure liquidity management and ensure that employees and jobs continue to be protected,” Munjal told suppliers.

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

related news

Based on the previous force majeure decision, till April 3 the company has paid 50 percent dues to supply chain partners; while small vendors and MSMEs received full payments.

Besides this, Munjal also laid out plans for ramping-up of operations once lockdown is lifted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced that the lockdown to combat coronavirus pandemic will be extended till May 3 in a more stringent manner. Relaxations are, however, expected in areas with no new reported COVID-19 cases from April 20.

Globally, there have been over 20.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.34 lakh people have died so far. In India, confirmed cases stand at 12,380. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 414.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 04:09 pm

tags #Auto #Business #company #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Hero Motocorp #India #Lockdown extension

most popular

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

Apple's new budget iPhone unlikely to make splash in China where 5G now commonplace

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

The Jet Airways story: How the airline that brought 'joy to flying' got grounded on April 17, 2019

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.