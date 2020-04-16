Live now
Apr 16, 2020 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Confirmed cases in Rajasthan rise to 1,101; death toll in France jumps by record 1,438
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. India's nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 12,380.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the twenty-third day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 12,380. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 414. Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 20.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.37 lakh people have died so far. The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases, followed by Spain, Italy, France and Germany. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
Confirmed cases in Rajasthan rise to 1,101
Confirmed COVID-19 cases surge in Madhya Pradesh
1,489 COVID-19 patients cured, discharged so far: Health Ministry
10,477 reported active cases in India: Health Ministry
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 414
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 12,380
US has passed the peak on cases, says Trump
Countries with the highest confirmed cases: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Health Department: 25 new novel coronavirus cases have been reported in Rajasthan today — one each in Ajmer and Bikaner, two in Jhunjhunu, 10 in Jodhpur and 11 in Tonk.
Total confirmed cases in Rajasthan have risen to 1,101.
Why you should be wearing face masks (Image: News18 Creative)
Coronavirus in France LIVE Updates | French death toll jumps by record 1,438
The number of people who died from novel coronavirus infection in France jumped by 1,438 to 17,167 in the biggest single-day increase as a number of nursing homes reported cumulative tolls following the three-day Easter weekend, the health ministry said yesterday.
The number of people who died in hospitals rose by 514 to 10,643, less than the 541 reported on April 14. But the cumulative death toll in nursing homes rose by 924 to 6,524, compared with 221 on April 14. France has reported 1.47 lakh COVID-19 cases so far. (Input from Reuters)
Impact on the market: Indian indices opened weak today with Nifty below the 8,900 level.
At 9.16 am IST, the Sensex was down 208.73 points or 0.69 percent at 30,171.08. The Nifty was down 60.20 points or 0.67 percent at 8,865.10.
About 402 shares advanced, 318 declined and 37 remained unchanged.
Yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued revised guidelines for the extended lockdown period.
Here are a few things you need to know:
> New rules: What is allowed, what is not
> Supply chain facilities, essential goods' shops to remain open with no time restrictions
> Government encourages e-commerce companies to work with local kiranas to ensure doorstep supply
> Strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco
> Face masks compulsory; spitting in public places punishable with fine
Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh have risen to 987, according to the Union Health Ministry.
While 64 patients have recovered, 53 people have died in the state due to COVID-19. Many of the total cases have been reported from Indore.
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan have crossed the 1,000-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry. Rajasthan has so far reported 1,023 cases, including three deaths.
About 147 patients have recovered in the state so far.
Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu LIVE Updates | With 1,242 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu is the third most-affected state in the country. The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in Tamil Nadu stands at 14.
About 118 patients have recovered in the state so far.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | With 1,578 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Delhi is the second most-affected area in the country. The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in Delhi stands at 32.
About 40 patients have recovered in the national capital so far.
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | With 2,916 confirmed COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra is the most-affected state in the country. The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra stands at 187.
About 295 patients have recovered in the state so far.