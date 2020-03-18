App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 07:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Check out how much wealth the world’s top 10 billionaires lost

Ten of the world’s richest people collectively lost $200.2 billion of their total net worth (YTD) as of March 16, 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Global market continue to slide amid worldwide concerns of COVID-19 spread. As per Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, ten of the world's richest people lost collectively $200.2 billion of their total net worth (YTD) as of March 16, 2020. World's richest person -- Jeff Bezos -- lost $9.42 billion of his net worth. Here is the list of world's top 10 billionaire losers in the last few months.
The global market continues to slide amid worldwide concerns of COVID-19 spread. As per Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, 10 of the world’s richest people lost collectively $200.2 billion of their total net worth (YTD) as of March 16, 2020. Jeff Bezos -- the world’s richest person lost $9.42 billion of his net worth. Here is the list of world’s top 10 billionaire losers in the last few months. (Image: Reuters)

Francois Pinault | Company: Kering | Current net worth: $29 billion | Lost: $12.8 billion (Image: Reuters)

Charles Koch | Company: Koch Industries | Current net worth: $49.3 billion | Lost: $12.8 billion (Image: wikimedia.org)

Sheldon Adelson | Company: Las Vegas Sands | Current net worth: $25.1 billion | Lost: $13.4 billion (Image: Reuters)

Carlos Slim | Company: America Movil | Current net worth: $45.3 billion | Lost: $15 billion (Image: Reuters)

Bill Gates | Company: Microsoft | Current net worth: $95.3 billion | Lost: $17.8 billion (Image: PTI)

Warren Buffett | Company: Berkshire Hathaway | Current net worth: $70.5 billion | Lost: $18.8 billion (Image: Reuters)

Mukesh Ambani | Company: Reliance Industries | Current net worth: $38.4 billion | Lost: $20.2 billion (Image: Reuters)

Mark Zuckerberg | Company: Facebook | Current net worth: $56.3 billion | Lost: $22.1 billion (Image: Reuters)

Amancio Ortega | Company: Zara | Current net worth: $48.7 billion | Lost: $26.7 billion (Image: AP/ Laga Lopez)

Bernard Arnault | Company: LVMH | Current net worth: $64.6 billion | Lost: $40.6 billion (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 07:53 am

