Coronavirus impact | Check out how much wealth the world’s top 10 billionaires lost

Ten of the world’s richest people collectively lost $200.2 billion of their total net worth (YTD) as of March 16, 2020. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The global market continues to slide amid worldwide concerns of COVID-19 spread. As per Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, 10 of the world’s richest people lost collectively $200.2 billion of their total net worth (YTD) as of March 16, 2020. Jeff Bezos -- the world’s richest person lost $9.42 billion of his net worth. Here is the list of world’s top 10 billionaire losers in the last few months. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Francois Pinault | Company: Kering | Current net worth: $29 billion | Lost: $12.8 billion (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Charles Koch | Company: Koch Industries | Current net worth: $49.3 billion | Lost: $12.8 billion (Image: wikimedia.org) 4/11 Sheldon Adelson | Company: Las Vegas Sands | Current net worth: $25.1 billion | Lost: $13.4 billion (Image: Reuters) 5/11 Carlos Slim | Company: America Movil | Current net worth: $45.3 billion | Lost: $15 billion (Image: Reuters) 6/11 Bill Gates | Company: Microsoft | Current net worth: $95.3 billion | Lost: $17.8 billion (Image: PTI) 7/11 Warren Buffett | Company: Berkshire Hathaway | Current net worth: $70.5 billion | Lost: $18.8 billion (Image: Reuters) 8/11 Mukesh Ambani | Company: Reliance Industries | Current net worth: $38.4 billion | Lost: $20.2 billion (Image: Reuters) 9/11 Mark Zuckerberg | Company: Facebook | Current net worth: $56.3 billion | Lost: $22.1 billion (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Amancio Ortega | Company: Zara | Current net worth: $48.7 billion | Lost: $26.7 billion (Image: AP/ Laga Lopez) 11/11 Bernard Arnault | Company: LVMH | Current net worth: $64.6 billion | Lost: $40.6 billion (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 18, 2020 07:53 am