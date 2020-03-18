Coronavirus impact | Check out how much wealth the world’s top 10 billionaires lost

The global market continues to slide amid worldwide concerns of COVID-19 spread. As per Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index, 10 of the world’s richest people lost collectively $200.2 billion of their total net worth (YTD) as of March 16, 2020. Jeff Bezos -- the world’s richest person lost $9.42 billion of his net worth. Here is the list of world’s top 10 billionaire losers in the last few months. (Image: Reuters)