English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Is RIL's stock gearing for a bounceback?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Coromandel International, Chambal Fertilizers and Indian Potash sign MOU with Canada's Canpotex

    In a bid to lessen India's import dependence for potash on foreign countries and to mitigate supply side issues, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers oversaw the signing of an MoU between Canada based Canpotech and leading Indian fertilizer companies.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 28, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Fertiliser companies Coromandel International, Chambal Fertilizers and Indian Potash Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Canada's Canpotex, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers announced on September 28.

    The MoU was presented to the Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya.

    Currently India meets 100 percent of its Potash requirement through imports. Nearly 40 lakh metric tonnes (LMT)  Muriate of Potash (MOP) is imported annually.

    Mansukh Mandaviya commented on the MoU being signed and emphasised its importance in improving supply linkages between India and resource rich nations vis-a-vis partnerships between India fertilizer companies and foreign fertilizer companies.

    Also Read: Agri supply chain fragmented, need well-thought-out market interventions, SLCM Group’s Sabharwal says

    Close

    Related stories

    “The MOU will reduce both supply and price volatility and ensure stable long-term supply of Potassic fertiliser to India. Government of India has been encouraging the domestic fertiliser industry for establishing supply linkages through long term partnerships with resource rich nations. Given India’s high dependence on imports of raw material and fertiliser minerals, these partnerships provide secured availability of fertilizers and raw materials over a period of time and also offer price stability in volatile market conditions.", Mandaviya said.

    Detailing the conditions of the MoU the minister stated that Canpotex will supply upto 15 LMT of Potash annually for a period of 3 years to the Indian Fertilizer companies.

    Also Read: Indian fertiliser sector: Is the pitch fertile for investment?

    The signing of the MoU is likely to and reduce supply side and price vulnerabilities as India heavily relies on imports of potash for agriculture.

    Highlighting the larger goal, the minister also talked about how improvements made in the availability of muriates of potash will improve the welfare of the agricultural community and in-turn ccontribute towards ensuring food security.

    The Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers talked about India's efforts at reducing import dependence by including Potash derived from molasses in the Nutrient Based Subsidy Scheme (NBS) scheme to support indigenous production of Potash.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #agriculture #Business #Fertilizer #India
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 02:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.