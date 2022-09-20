English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @1299 INR just for PRO.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Indian fertiliser sector: A fertile land for investment

    We believe, in the need for better nutrient mix, demand CAGR for complex NPK products will surpass urea

    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    September 20, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST
    Indian fertiliser sector: A fertile land for investment

    Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The fertilizer sector has been on investors’ radar in recent times because of varied geopolitical developments and import dependence. We believe there are reasons to take a closer look at the sector where the regulatory landscape has improved over the years and corporates are on a better footing due to vertical integration. The key issues to be tracked are policy support in terms of production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, and disinvestment in PSU firms. (image)   (image)   (image)   Recent macro developments India imports fertilizers and...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Indian markets have decoupled, but for how long?

      Sep 20, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The breakdown of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, US pharma companies step up, reforms to make INR a global currency, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fighting the Fed 

      Sep 3, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      India is bracing for the ripple effect of the frontloading of rate hikes by the US Fed. The question is, can it have the last laugh

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers