English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Conversion of Vodafone Idea's AGR-related dues into equity gets finance ministry nod: Report

    Once the conversion is finalised, the government is expected to own around 33 percent stake and become single largest shareholder in the cash-strapped telecom company

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
    Vodafone Idea

    Vodafone Idea

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The finance ministry has approved a proposal to convert Vodafone Idea's Rs 16,130-crore worth of accrued interest on deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues into equity, The Economic Times reported on September 8, citing officials aware of the development.

    Now, the telecom department has to finalise the transaction as per the package announced earlier, the report said.

    "It (the equity conversion) has received the finance ministry's nod in line with the approved (telecom relief) package," the report said, quoting an official aware of the developments.

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

    Once the conversion is finalised, the government is expected to own around 33 percent stake and become single largest shareholder in the cash-strapped telecom company. The co-promoters - the UK's Vodafone Group Plc and the Aditya Birla Group - will together continue to hold a combined majority stake of 50.1 percent in the Indian telco. Vodafone will hold 31.8 percent and ABG, 18.3 percent, according to brokerage Nomura.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Rs 16,130-crore liability is the accrued interest on the telco's accumulated licence and spectrum usage charge (SUC) dues levied on AGR and deferred spectrum payments up to FY17.

    As per the government’s relief package, telcos were given an option to convert their statutory dues into government equity. Vodafone Idea had opted for the conversion.

    Vodafone Idea also needs to inform the telecom department by September 16 if it would also opt to convert accrued interest on deferred licence fee dues for FY18 and FY19 into equity, the report said. If the telco opts for the second round of conversion, the government could end up holding an additional 5-7 percent equity in the telco, besides the currently expected 33 percent, analysts, told ET.

    It may be recalled, in June 2022, the beleaguered telecom player had opted for deferment of AGR-related dues worth Rs 8,837 crore by a period of four years.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Aditya Birla #AGR dues #Telecom Department #Vodafone-Idea
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 09:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.