Zydus’ COVID-19 vaccine shows 66.6% efficacy in Phase-3 interim analysis, company files for emergency use
No moderate case of COVID-19 disease was observed in the vaccine arm post administration of the third dose suggesting 100% efficacy for moderate disease. No severe cases or deaths due to COVID-19 occurred in the vaccine arm after administration of the second dose of the vaccine.
July 01, 2021 / 08:08 AM IST
Zydus said the study also shows that ZyCoV-D is safe for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years
Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila) said its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D demonstrated 66.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases in the interim analysis. The company has filed application with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D
Zydus Cadila said the world's first Plasmid DNA vaccine for COVID-19 demonstrated safety and efficacy in the interim data of the largest vaccine trial so far in India for COVID-19.
The primary efficacy of the three doses vaccine was at 66.6 percent for symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases in the interim analysis. Whereas no moderate case of COVID-19 disease was observed in the vaccine arm post administration of the third dose suggesting 100 percent efficacy for moderate disease.
No severe cases or deaths due to COVID-19 occurred in the vaccine arm after administration of the second dose of the vaccine.
ZyCoV-D already exhibited a robust immunogenicity and tolerability and safety profile in the adaptive Phase I/II clinical trials carried out earlier. Both the Phase I/II and Phase III clinical trials have been monitored by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).
The Phase-3 clinical trials were carried out involving over 28,000 volunteers in more than 50 clinical sites spread across the country and during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19 reaffirming the vaccine’s efficacy against the new mutant strains, especially the delta variant.
The company said the study also shows that ZyCoV-D is safe for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years
The vaccine is delivered through a needle free applicator called the PharmaJet to ensure painless intradermal vaccine delivery.
Zydus Cadila said it plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses annually.
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.