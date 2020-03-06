YES Bank impact: Transactions on Edenred's co-branded meal card not valid for now

With RBI imposing restriction on YES Bank, transactions done through the co-branded meal card of the private lender and Edenred won't be valid for the time being, the meal voucher company said on March 6.

"Dear user, due to the imposition put on Yes Bank by RBI, you will be unable to use your Ticket cards for transactions at merchant outlets until further notice. We assure you that your interest will be fully protected. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused," the company informed its customers.

Moneycontrol sent an email to Puneet Khanna, COO of Edenred India as well as its global communications team. The copy will be updated once they respond.

Track this blog for latest updates on YES Bank

Edenred is a French multinational and the inventor of the Ticket Restaurant meal voucher. The firm also offers a range of solutions such as corporate payments, incentives and rewards.

On March 5, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had placed a restriction on withdrawal limits for Yes Bank at Rs 50,000 per account till April 3. This meant that additional transactions would not be allowed.

Among other financial technology entities, PhonePe has also been affected.