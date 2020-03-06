App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 06, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yes Bank News LIVE Updates: No F&O trading to be allowed in equity derivatives from May 29

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has superseded the Yes Bank board with immediate effect.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 5 said it is superseding the board of troubled private sector lender YES Bank with immediate effect.

Former State Bank of India CFO Prashant Kumar has been appointed the administrator.

"This has been done to quickly restore depositors' confidence in the bank, including by putting in place a scheme for reconstruction or amalgamation," the RBI said in a statement.

The central bank has also imposed a moratorium on the private lender till April 3, 2020. Withdrawals from the bank have been capped at Rs 50,000 per depositor.

The move by RBI comes nearly six months after it did the same with Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

Yes Bank has been grappling with mounting bad loans and has been struggling to raise fresh capital.
Read More
Read Less

highlights

  • March 06, 2020 10:27 AM IST

    Yes Bank emerged at a time when customers had limited options – state-owned public sector banks and a few old generation private banks. In the next 10 years, the bank rose to be among India’s top five private banks’ and was viewed favourably by analysts and experts.

    Here is a timeline of how the events went down.

  • March 06, 2020 10:24 AM IST
  • March 06, 2020 10:12 AM IST

    "Market was not prepared for moratorium on Yes Bank," Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra AMC, told CNBC-TV18. 

  • March 06, 2020 09:59 AM IST

    With immediate effect, no mutual fund redemption requests wherein the client's bank account is linked to Yes Bank will be processed, Sharekhan said in tweet.

  • March 06, 2020 09:51 AM IST

    Yes Bank moratorium hits PhonePe, other fintech partners

    Fintech companies such as PhonePe have suffered after the RBI's moratorium on Yes Bank affected multiple services overnight, disrupting the ecosystem.

    Unified Payments Interface (UPI) based transactions came to a halt, and PhonePe, which is the largest payments partner of the bank, was among the worse affected.

    Read the full story

  • March 06, 2020 09:48 AM IST

    NSE, too, said in a circular that no F&O contracts will be available in Yes Bank from May 29, 2020. 

  • March 06, 2020 09:43 AM IST
  • March 06, 2020 09:34 AM IST
  • March 06, 2020 09:31 AM IST

    No Futures and Options contracts shall be available in Yes Bank for trading in the equity derivatives segment from May 29, 2020 onwards, says BSE.

    Existing Futures and Options contracts, across all expiries shall expire on May 28, 2020, BSE said in a statement.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.