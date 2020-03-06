Yes Bank News LIVE Updates: No F&O trading to be allowed in equity derivatives from May 29
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has superseded the Yes Bank board with immediate effect.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on March 5 said it is superseding the board of troubled private sector lender YES Bank with immediate effect.
Former State Bank of India CFO Prashant Kumar has been appointed the administrator.
"This has been done to quickly restore depositors' confidence in the bank, including by putting in place a scheme for reconstruction or amalgamation," the RBI said in a statement.
The central bank has also imposed a moratorium on the private lender till April 3, 2020. Withdrawals from the bank have been capped at Rs 50,000 per depositor.
The move by RBI comes nearly six months after it did the same with Mumbai-based Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.Yes Bank has been grappling with mounting bad loans and has been struggling to raise fresh capital.
Yes Bank emerged at a time when customers had limited options – state-owned public sector banks and a few old generation private banks. In the next 10 years, the bank rose to be among India’s top five private banks’ and was viewed favourably by analysts and experts.
Here is a timeline of how the events went down.
"Market was not prepared for moratorium on Yes Bank," Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra AMC, told CNBC-TV18.
With immediate effect, no mutual fund redemption requests wherein the client's bank account is linked to Yes Bank will be processed, Sharekhan said in tweet.
The bank will not be allowed to pay depositors a sum exceeding Rs 50,000 lying in any savings, current or any other deposit account.
Fintech companies such as PhonePe have suffered after the RBI's moratorium on Yes Bank affected multiple services overnight, disrupting the ecosystem.
Unified Payments Interface (UPI) based transactions came to a halt, and PhonePe, which is the largest payments partner of the bank, was among the worse affected.
NSE, too, said in a circular that no F&O contracts will be available in Yes Bank from May 29, 2020.
No Futures and Options contracts shall be available in Yes Bank for trading in the equity derivatives segment from May 29, 2020 onwards, says BSE.
Existing Futures and Options contracts, across all expiries shall expire on May 28, 2020, BSE said in a statement.