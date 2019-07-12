App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wonderchef eyes Rs 800 crore revenue in five years; integrates kitchenware with Alexa

The idea is to use technology in the kitchen appliances to make the cooking process easier and efficient

M Saraswathy @maamitalks

Kitchen appliances company Wonderchef is aiming for a revenue of Rs 800 crore in five years.

The company has integrated two products 'Nutri-pot' and 'Nutri-blend' with Amazon Alexa and is looking to increase its retail presence.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Wonderchef Managing Director Ravi Saxena said the idea behind connecting the devices to a smart assistant is to provide an easier cooking experience. He added that revenue in FY19 was Rs 300 crore.

"We are in 4,000 towns and villages at present. In terms of business, about 70 percent comes from the urban areas and 30 percent from rural areas," he said, adding that they aim to have 30,000 outlets over the next five years.

related news

Saxena said the company is expanding internationally, with the UK being their biggest market. Wonderchef is also gaining popularity in the Middle East, Canada, Mauritius, the Maldives and Vietnam.

 

Entry into new segments 

Chef and Co-founder Sanjeev Kapoor said the company is would enter the small appliances segment. Wonderchef was co-founded by Kapoor and Saxena in 2009.

"We will also look at core kitchen products like hobs and chimneys in the future," he added. As of now, Wonderchef has already launched irons and is looking to enter the geyser segment as well.

 

Linked products

Wonderchef’s products, including the Nutri-pot and Nutri-blend, will have Alexa as the cooking assistant reading out the ingredients list and recipes.

Customers who do not have the Alexa device can download the application and recipes on their phone.

Based on customer feedback, recipes can also be modified. For instance, if a user has a dietary preference and has mentioned it while preparing the last dish, this is presented as feedback and Alexa looks for recipes to match that preference.

Going forward, Kapoor said that the idea will be to use technology in the kitchen appliances to make the cooking process easier and efficient.
