you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vistara gives 'pay for what you value' option to flyers, offers in-flight entertainment

The budget airline has also introduced a new fare type – Economy Lite – for customers seeking simply the lowest fares.

At a time when players in the aviation sector are struggling with headwinds such as high fuel prices and tight competition, Vistara has come up with an offer that would allow the flyers to avail lower fares by picking specific facilities they require during their journey.

The offering is part of ‘Vistara Freedom Fares’ initiative, unveiled on Tuesday, providing passengers a host of fare options where they pay for what they “value”.

In a statement, the airline said the offer, effective from August 2, will give travellers freedom to choose from thoughtfully designed bundles of features and services at different price points for their preferred flight and class of service.

The budget airline has also introduced a new fare type – Economy Lite – for customers seeking simply the lowest fares. Bookings in this category do not include complimentary meals. The bookings of ‘Lite’ will be available for flights operating August 29, this year onwards.

As per the statement, Vistara has made comprehensive customer research and feedback, which helped it in observing the need to offer services on a pay-for-what-you-value basis, given the changing preferences of new-age travellers. On the basis of the observation, the airline has introduced the initiative.

Recently, airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir and AirAsia went on a sale spree.

Besides lower fares, the carrier will also offer complementary wireless streaming of in-flight entertainment content to flyers. The service, in which flyers will get access to pre-loaded entertainment content on their phones, tablets and laptops, will be rolled out fleet-wide anytime in August, subject to regulatory approvals.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:31 pm

tags #aviation #India #Vistara Airlines

