English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Uniper, Greenko sign pact for green ammonia offtake from Andhra Pradesh plant

    The key differentiator that sets this project apart is the integration of pumped storage plant to balance out the intermittent and seasonality of renewable production and achieve a high annual plant load factor

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST
    The MoU was signed in the presence of Hardeep Singh Puri, India's minister of petroleum and natural gas at the India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru

    The MoU was signed in the presence of Hardeep Singh Puri, India's minister of petroleum and natural gas at the India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru

    Uniper, a Düsseldorf-based international energy company and Greenko ZeroC Private Limited, the green molecule production arm of the Greenko Group, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)on February 7 for off-taking green ammonia from an India plant - a move that is touted to open the gates for the export of energy to Europe.

    Through the pact, Uniper has entered into exclusive negotiations for the offtake of green ammonia from Phase 1 of Greenko ZeroC’s ammonia production facility in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

    Greenko and Uniper now intend to negotiate the pricing, supply and tenure structure for a supply and purchase agreement for 250,000 tons per annum of Green Ammonia (GASPA) based on the Heads of Terms.

    The MoU was signed in the presence of Hardeep Singh Puri, India's minister of petroleum and natural gas at the India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru.