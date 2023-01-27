English
    UltraTech expects 95-100 percent capacity utilization in fourth quarter

    Despite growth in demand, cement prices have remained flat, which the management attributed to several players focusing on retaining market share.

    Amritha Pillay
    January 27, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
    UltraTech Cement | CMP: Rs 6,860 | The stock tumbled over 4 percent after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,062.58 crore for the December quarter, down 37.86 percent from the year-ago period. UltraTech Cement's revenue from operations, however, rose 19.53 percent to Rs 15,520.93 crore from Rs 12,984.93 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last year, the Aditya Birla Group company said on January 21. While the profit missed estimates, revenue was higher than expected. According to a brokerage poll conducted by Moneycontrol, net profit was seen at Rs 1,105.2 crore and consolidated revenue at Rs 15,191.5 crore.

    Capacity utilization at India’s largest cement maker, UltraTech Cement, could touch 95 percent to 100 percent in the March quarter, company executives indicated in an earnings call with analysts.

    Despite flat cement prices, management said companies in the cement industry are focused on retaining market share.

    In the past few years, UltraTech’s capacity utilization in the January-to-March quarter has typically been 95 percent to 100 percent, said Atul Daga, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), in his opening remarks in an earnings call for the December 2022 quarter.

    “And the way things are going, this quarter should be no less,” Daga added.