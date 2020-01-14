App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Sky offers Smart Channel packs for less than Rs 100; here's all you need to know

Tata Sky has also reduced the price of 26 popular channels on its service in a bid to stay competitive.

Carlsen Martin

With the broadcast industry cubrrently in the throes of a tussle between regulator Trai and channels, DTH service provider Tata Sky has launched 'Smart Channel' packs that offer access to multiple channels for less than Rs 100 per month.

Most of these packs only bundle standard definition channels from news and entertainment categories. The Smart Channel packs are perfectly tailored for regional customers that demand the best bang for their buck. Affordability is one of the best parts of Smart Channel packs is that they offer good value with most packs priced below Rs 100 a month.

According to a TelecomTalk report, the only Smart Channel pack priced at more than Rs 100 is the Hindi Smart channel pack. However, the Hindi pack comes with 35 channels, significantly more than other regional Smart channel packs. The Marathi Smart Pack is priced at Rs 52.16 per month for nine channels including Colors Marathi, Sony Marathi and other Marathi channels from Zee.

Close

Tata Sky's Smart channel pack for Odia is priced at Rs 56.64 per month and bundles 20 channels including Alankar, Colors Oriya, Zee Odisha and more. Tata Sky will also be offering a Bengali Smart pack (9 SD channels) and Tamil Smart pack (10 SD channels) for a monthly price of Rs 58.06 and Rs 91.27, respectively. A Telegu Smart pack is also available for Rs 88.5 per month with 10 SD channels.

related news

Additionally, Tata Sky recently reduced the price of 26 popular channels on its service in a bid to stay competitive. Some of the popular channels to get discounted prices include Asianet, National Geographic, Nat Geo World, Asianet Movies, Hungama TV, Sony SAB, Sony Max, Colors, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports First, and Star Plus, among others.

First Published on Jan 14, 2020 05:35 pm

tags #Companies #Tata Sky

