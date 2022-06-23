English
    Storyboard18 | Nipun Kaushal joins YES Bank as Chief Marketing Officer

    He takes over from Jasneet Banchal who quit in April to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities

    Storyboard18
    June 23, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST
    Nipun Kaushal, CMO, YES BANK (File photo)

    YES Bank has appointed Nipun Kaushal as the chief marketing officer for the bank, where he will be responsible for the marketing and corporate communication functions and develop comprehensive marketing and communication strategies that will support the overall strategic objectives of the bank.

    Reporting to Rajan Pental, Global Head – Retail Banking, at the bank, Kaushal will also be involved in accelerating the CSR initiatives to position YES Bank as a leading socially responsible organisation.

    He takes over from Jasneet Bachal who quit in April this year to start her entrepreneurial journey.

    Before joining YES BANK, Kaushal was the CMO for PNB Metlife Insurance and was responsible to develop and deliver business strategy and build a ‘Customer First’ culture. He was involved in the launch of rebranding activity for PMLI and re-crafted the brand strategy. He is a seasoned marketing professional with over 22 years of experience in the financial services and automobile industry.

    Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO, YES BANK said, “We are sure that with his expertise and domain knowledge, he will play an instrumental role in this transformational journey of the Bank. With Nipun’s appointment as the Chief Marketing Officer, the brand will rely on him to leverage his capability of storytelling and brand building to help the Bank usher in the next level of growth and increase customer delight.”

    Kaushal added that he is looking forward to contributing in this "transformational journey" of the brand in India and international markets. "The Bank has always been a pioneer in launching creative brand campaigns over the years and I hope to draw inspiration from my prior experience to accelerate the marketing efforts and contribute to this growing, purpose-led organisation.”
    Storyboard18 is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands.
    Tags: #BrandMakers #Corporate Crossings #Storyboard18
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 12:56 pm
