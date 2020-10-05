SpiceJet to fly non-stop to London from Delhi, Mumbai from December 4

SpiceJet will launch non-stop flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with London’s Heathrow airport from December 4. These flights will operate under the air bubble agreement with UK, the airline said in a statement on October 5.

"The airline will operate thrice-a-week to London including twice from Delhi and once-a-week from Mumbai," the airline said.

SpiceJet will use an Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft for these flights. The 371-seater twin-aisle A330 has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats.

"This is a huge milestone for us and I am proud of the fact that SpiceJet will be the first Indian low-cost airline to operate non-stop long-haul flights to the UK. London is one of the busiest long-haul destinations from India and our convenient flight timings should suit the convenience of our passengers perfectly,” said Ajay Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, SpiceJet.