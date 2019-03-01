App
HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet puts Gwalior on its UDAN map

While Gwalior is SpiceJet’s 52nd domestic destination, it is the airline’s 11th destination under UDAN.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
SpiceJet has launched eight new direct flights to Gwalior and four new flights to Udaipur under the regional connectivity scheme.

"In the last three days, SpiceJet has announced the launch of 16 new UDAN flights reiterating our commitment to providing air connectivity to the smaller towns and cities of India and our steadfast support to the government’s regional connectivity scheme. No airline has ever announced ten new UDAN flights in a day as we do today from this historic city of Gwalior," Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet said in a statement.

While Gwalior is SpiceJet's 52nd domestic destination, it is the airline's 11th destination under UDAN. The network includes flights from Gwalior to Hyderabad, Jammu, Bangalore and Kolkata.

Similarly, Bhopal network includes flights to Udaipur, Chennai and Jharsuguda.

Bhopal was the airline's 50th domestic destination which already connects Bhopal to Mumbai, Delhi, Surat, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Shirdi.

UDAN, acronym for Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik, is a RCS which aims to connect metro cities with tier-II and III cities. The scheme caps ticket prices at Rs 2,500 per one hour flight while the gap is funded by the government.

The low cost carrier is starting the route under the third phase of UDAN, where it bagged 22 proposals under the scheme, highest among the 11 airlines that won rights to operate flights.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Business #Companies #SpiceJet #UDAN

