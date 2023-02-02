Shemaroo Entertainment makes new appointments to strengthen leadership team

Representative Image. (Source: ShutterStock)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Shemaroo Entertainment on February 2 announced the appointment of Shiza Ansari Khan as the head of human resources; Nishith Varshneya as the head of international business & India digital syndication; and Abhinav Anand as Vice President of Digital Video Business.

The new appointments are part of Shemaroo's ongoing efforts to strengthen its workforce, the media entertainment company said.

Khan will lead organisational transformation and business excellence along with strategic cultural development. "In her career spanning close to 20 years, Shiza has held various leadership and managerial roles across leading national and multinational companies such as BIC Cello India, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, Volkswagen India, Reliance Infrastructure and others," Shemaroo said in a statement.

Varshneya comes with over 17 years of experience in building product and driving revenue for various media businesses in television, digital, radio, OOH (out of home), live and experiential large format. In his previous stints, he has worked with Disney Star, Times OOH and Radio Mirchi amongst others, the company said.

Both Shiza and Nishith will report to Arghya Chakravarty, COO - Shemaroo Entertainment.

Read More

Chakravarty in a recent interview to a publication had said that he aims to grow the broadcast business and make it profitable by FY24. The company is also focusing on expanding Shemaroo's presence in the digital space by scaling up ShemarooMe and its digital channels on platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

Anand, who is the new VP of the company’s digital video business has over 12 years of experience working with consumer brands like Ola, Phone Pe, Amazon Sellers Service, Bajaj Finance and others, the company said. "With his expertise and diverse industry experiences, he will direct, develop, and implement the company's digital platform strategy and ensure seamless delivery of content across Shemaroo's viewer base,” it added.

Anand will report into Zubin Dubash, COO, Digital Businesses.

The company recorded a revenue of Rs 149.6 crore and net profit of Rs 90 lakh in the Q3 FY23.