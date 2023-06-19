SAT to hear Zee MD and CEO Punit Goenka's plea against Sebi on June 26

SEBI took action against Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra and Goenka, alleging that promoters misrepresented investors and the regulator about the repayment of Rs 200 crore to ZEEL by seven related parties

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in its June 19 hearing said that it will hear on June 26 Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka’s plea challenging the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) interim order, which bars them from holding the position of a director or key managerial personnel in any listed company.

The counsel appearing on behalf of Goenka asked for a stay on SEBI's order and said that SEBI has no evidence beyond bank statements to prove allegations of round-tripping of funds, and it cannot pass ex parte order.

SEBI took action against Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and Goenka, alleging that promoters misrepresented investors and the regulator about the repayment of Rs 200 crore to ZEEL by seven related parties. It said that the Rs 200 crore repaid to Zee by seven borrowing entities actually originated from Zee and Zee did not receive any funds and the entries were just book entries.

Zee's counsel said that the books of Zee were not cooked and these were not just book entries. The counsel also asked for a stay on Sebi's interim order. The counsel further said that the amount was returned back by borrowing entities to ZEEL and the company also informed the same in 2019 through a corporate announcement.

The matter had first come up for hearing in SAT on June 15 and the tribunal had asked Sebi to file a reply in the matter before the appellant before 2 pm on June 18.

Sebi in an interim order, on June 12, stated that Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka have allegedly abused their positions for personal financial gain.

SEBI alleged that Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka have engaged in the alienation of assets belonging to Zee Entertainment and other listed companies of the Essel Group, with the aim of benefiting their Associate Entities.

The National Company Law Tribunal hearing on the Zee-Sony merger matter is also posted for June 26.