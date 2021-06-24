RIL AGM 2021 | From oxygen to vaccines, Reliance launched '5 missions' to combat COVID-19, says Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries.

Reliance Foundation launched five missions to help India fight the coronavirus crisis, Nita Ambani, the chairperson of the non-profit said as she addressed the 44th annual general meeting of Reliance Industries Limited.

The missions were aimed at tackling various challenges ranging from the shortage of medical oxygen to the expansion of the immunisation drive, Ambani said

'Mission Oxygen'

Under "Mission Oxygen", Reliance swung into the production of medical oxygen despite not being a traditional producer of the same. The mission was launched earlier this year when the country witnessed a spike in coronavirus infections with the onset of the second wave.

"Traditionally, we have never produced medical-grade liquid oxygen. Yet when the need arose, we repurposed our Jamnagar refinery within days to produce high-purity medical grade liquid oxygen and, within two weeks, we ramped up production to a massive 1100 Metric Tonnes per day," Nita Ambani said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"It would normally take over a year to set up a new medical-grade oxygen plant of this capacity, but it was a super-human effort by our Reliance engineers, who put in more than 85,000 man-hours of work in less than 10 days to make it possible. They delivered what mattered the most, when it mattered the most," she added.

Ambani told shareholders in her virtual address that Reliance was producing over 11 percent of India's medical-grade liquid oxygen, "the

highest by a single company at a single location".

The oxygen was being supplied to one out of every 10 COVID-19 patients in India, she said, adding that the service was being offered "free of cost".

"Mission COVID Infra'

Reliance Foundation launched "Mission COVID Infra" to strengthen India's health infrastructure amid the pandemic, Ambani said.

"Last year, within days of the coronavirus outbreak, we set up India's first dedicated 250 bedded COVID facility in Mumbai," she said.

By the time the second wave hit India, Reliance Foundation had set up additional 875 beds for COVID care in Mumbai alone, she added. Across India, the foundation created a total capacity of over 2,000 beds for COVID care, all equipped to provide uninterrupted oxygen supply and

free-of-cost treatment, she said,

Reliance Foundation also launched a COVID testing lab with a capacity to conduct more than 15,000 tests a day, Ambani said, as she paid rich tributes to the frontline workers who risked their lives to minimise the fatalities due to coronavirus.

Catch all the live updates of RIL 44th AGM here

'Mission Anna Seva'

"Mission Anna Seva" was launched in the early days of lockdown to feed all those in need, Ambani said. The mission was later extended to cover cattle and stray animals as well.

The mission had now taken the form of the "largest meal distribution programme undertaken by a corporate foundation anywhere in the world", she said.

Reliance Foundation had already provided more than 7.5 crore free meals to marginalised communities, daily-wage earners and frontline workers across the country, Ambani said.

Also read: Reliance AGM 2021 |RIL retains status of largest exporter, records Rs 53,739 crores net profit for FY2021

'Mission Employee Care'

"Our next mission–Mission Employee Care–is an expression of our care and concern for the most precious members of our extended family, our Reliance Family," Ambani told the shareholders.

Across Reliance, it was made sure that "no jobs, no salaries, no bonuses were cut due to COVID", she said, adding all medical expenses were paid fully and fully paid leaves were granted.

Reliance also decided to "pay the deceased employee's salary to the family for the next five years; finance their children's education in India till graduation, and, ensure continuity of medical coverage to the family for life", Ambani said.

Additionally, a lump-sum amount of Rs 10 lakh would be provided to families of off-roll employees who succumbed to COVID-19, she added.

'Mission Vaccine Suraksha'

"Our fifth and most critical mission is 'Mission Vaccine Suraksha'.

Mass Vaccination is India's topmost and urgent priority now. It is the most reliable way out of this crisis," Ambani said.

To help speed up the vaccination drive, the foundation set up 116 vaccination centres in 109 cities across the country, she said.

"We have made the entire vaccination process very easy & accessible on our physical/digital platform JioHealthHub," Ambani said, adding the platform had the "ability to scale up to 1 lakh vaccinations a day, that's one crore vaccinations in 100 days. We are continuously working to further increase this number".

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.