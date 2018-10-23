App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBL Bank chief hits back at Morgan Stanley for multiple rating revisions; says bank on solid turf

Ahuja said the basic variables such as CASA ratio, liquidity, cost of funds which recite that (downgrade) have all improved and hence there is no reasons to fear

Beena Parmar @BeenaParmar
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

RBL Bank has a strong long-term funding profile and is stable to withstand good quality growth in the current crisis in the finance sector, said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Vishwavir Ahuja.

The comments come after global brokerage Morgan Stanley downgraded, among other lenders, RBL Bank’s investment rating to underweight citing expensive valuations.

Quelling concerns over the downgrade, Ahuja said, “My cost of funds is lower than my cost of deposits, which means my mix of funding is judicious, using special windows of resource generation, longterm, and stable and so our funding profile is pretty damn solid.”

Morgan Stanley cut the target price by nearly 33 percent within 11 days of its previous price. On October 10, it had increased its target price from Rs 500 to Rs 675 when the stock was trading at Rs 599.

related news

On October 22, RBL Bank's rating was revised to underweight from equal weight.

After the downgrade, RBL shares plunged 7 percent on October 23, its biggest single-day fall since its listing more than two years ago. It ended at Rs 464.90 apiece.

Ahuja hit back at the downgrade report saying the same brokerage had revised RBL Bank’s ratings three times in a span of four months. “And now just in few days, they changed it again. Cost of funds of our bank has gone up only by a few basis points (bps) for the quarter and our NIMs (net interest margins) have, in fact, grown,” he said speaking after the second quarter (Q2) results' announcement.

RBL Bank profit soars

RBL Bank’s net profit grew 36 percent to Rs 204.5 crore. Its cost of funds increased to 6.4 percent in Q2 FY19 from 6.2 percent each in Q1 FY19 and Q2 FY18. Its cost of deposits was at 6.7 percent from 6.6 percent in the preceding and corresponding quarter. The NIMs rose to 4.08 percent in Q2 FY19 from 3.74 percent a year ago.

Ahuja said the basic variables such as current and savings account (CASA) ratio, liquidity, cost of funds which recite that (downgrade) have all improved.

“In the near term, we expect an increase in funding cost to be much higher than expected – this will weigh on margins and even growth outlook and as a result, we lower earnings estimates materially,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

IL&FS and NBFC exposure

Talking about the concerns around Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS), Ahuja said, “Our total exposure to IL&FS is in low double digits and we have security backed by FD (fixed deposits). So, we have more cash security than the exposure and we also have small derivatives contract as backup.”

The bank’s exposure to the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), excluding housing finance firms, stands at Rs 2,607 crore, which is 4.3 percent of its total book.

“We see no concerns on our NBFC exposure and all of it is investment grade and above,” he said adding that the bank is at a much better position to deal with aberrations.

He added, “We are growing well organically and do not want to increase our NBFC portfolio but will continue to lend.”

He further pointed out that in such a crisis across the finance sector, corporate governance is a big issue.

"I think it is important for us as a religion to make sure our governance is of the highest standards and the compliance requirements are met with," he said.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 09:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #credit rating #ILFS #NBFC #RBI #RBL Bank

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.