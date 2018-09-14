Raymond Weil to launch watch worth Rs 2.12 lakh in India

Aiming to cash in on the upcoming festive season, Swiss watch maker Raymond Weil is planning to add new watches to the brand’s offering in India.

Calibre RW1212 Skeleton and Tango Driver Chrono are two of their new offerings for the Indian market. Priced at Rs 2,12,400 the Calibre RW 1212 Skeleton comes with an open-worked dial. The mechanical self-winding Calibre RW1212 is a two hand model that beats at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour and has a 38-hour power reserve.

The other new offering, Tango Diver Chrono 300m water resistant stainless steel watch, comes with a sleek black dial that includes a date window at 3 o’clock with luminous indexes and hands. The price of the watch Rs 1,01,800.

With plans to double their sales in India in the next one year, Raymond Weil is planning to go high on social media campaigns With watches ranging from upwards of Rs 60,000 to Rs 2.5 lakh, the average buy at Raymond Weil for India market is Rs 1.3 lakh. Interestingly the average buy for the brands in markets across the world is also the same.

“Keeping in mind the luxury market in India, it has witnessed immense winds of change over the past few years. Raymond Weil has been true to its design and coherent quality since its inception. The company has made a niche for itself in the watch market within the Indian sub-continent. Keeping this in mind we are launching our new range of Freelancer Skeleton and Tango Diver for the macho and discerning target audience,” said Olivier Bernheim, Director, Raymond Weil.

The brand is also launching two new collection for women- Shine Lady (Rs 1,10,200) and Noemia (Rs 1,23,400).

The new launches would be available by November this year.