Mumbai international airport Terminal 1 to reopen for domestic flights from March 10

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is reopening its Terminal 1 (T1) for domestic flights from March 10.

"Since the advent of the nationwide lockdown in March 2020, operations at T1 were suspended temporarily and was consolidated through Terminal 2 for the convenience of the passengers and stakeholders," the company said in a statement on February 26.

From midnight, March 10, GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia and Trujet will resume their domestic operations from Terminal 1.

In the case of Indigo, while most of its flight operations will be managed from Terminal 2, the 'base flights will operate through Terminal 1,' the statement added.

The airport said passengers will be able to access lounges and F&B outlets like before. "All modes of transport to and fro will be made available for the convenience of the passengers, as before," it said.

GoAir had separately said that it will shift its entire domestic flight operations in Mumbai to T1 from March 10. "All the international flight operations in Mumbai will take place from Terminal 2 (T2)," the airline said.