Mukesh Amabani announces Jio Fiber rollout in 12 months

Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani has announced that RIL will complete the rollout of the much-anticipated Jio GigaFiber network over the next 12 months.

Speaking at the company's 42nd annual general meeting on August 12, Ambani said that invitation for registrations in August last year received overwhelming response. “We received 15 million registrations from 16 million towns,” Ambani said.

“Based on these invitations we have drawn up a plan to reach 15 million residences and 20 million businesses in these 16 million towns,” he said. “Over the past year, we have built and installed the network in over five lakh homes to fine-tune the service and improve it based on customer feedback.”

The service would be the world's “largest beta programme”, his daughter, Isha, added. The testing had led to speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps, Ambani's son, Akash who joined his sister on the stage, for a demonstration, said.

Mukesh Ambani outlined that service would be broad-ranging including a 1 Gbps network speed, free landline connection, digital set-top box, ultra-high-definition entertainment, virtual content, interactive gaming and more smart home solutions.