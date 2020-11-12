PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 08:33 AM IST

Moneycontrol Pro Diwali gift: Get an Annual Voot Select Subscription

If you are not yet a part of the Pro family, subscribe today and get access to the annual Voot Select subscription!

Moneycontrol News

With over 300,000 subscribers today, Moneycontrol Pro is the largest and fastest growing financial news subscription product in India.

Since its launch in April 2019, we have strived to keep our users in mind. Our curated markets data, independent equity analysis, expert insights into investment styles, exclusive trading recommendations, and actionable investment ideas are all envisaged in helping our users become sharper, smarter investors.

At the end of the day, the key reason for our success is our users who have reposed their faith in us. This festive season we wish to thank our subscribers by offering a small token of appreciation: an annual Voot Select Subscription at no extra cost.

We are in the process of mailing all Moneycontrol Pro subscribers unique coupon codes that offer a one-year access to Voot Select. Redeem your offer soon.

Voot Select, the premium and exclusive service from Voot, offers unrestricted, ad-free access to international content, live events, and thrilling Voot Select Originals, alongside features like watching episodes of the bigger blockbuster reality shows 24 hours before TV.

With a content library spanning Viacom18’s network channels (full episodes & exclusive content), Voot Select Originals, and news from Network 18’s array of news channels, the platform caters to varying needs of a discerning digital audience across segments.

If you are not yet a part of the Pro family, click here to subscribe today and get access to an annual subscription for Voot Select.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 08:33 am

tags #MC Pro #Voot

