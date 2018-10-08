Missed opportunities: 10 poor business decisions that would have changed history

The man who sold the golden Apple for pocket change | There is a reason why little is known about the third co-founder of Apple, Ronald Wayne. The third wheel of the now trillion dollar company was brought in as an adult supervisor by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, who were 25 and 21 at the time. Wayne is believed to have drafted the first agreement and designed the first logo of the company. However, after realising that the financial burden if the company fails would fall on him, as the two Steves were broke, he decided to part ways, selling his 10 percent shares back to his co-founders for $800. Today, 10 percent stake in Apple would be worth more than $100 billion. - Source: CNBC (Image: Reuters)