App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 11:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T buys VG Siddhartha's entire Mindtree stake; makes Rs 5,030 crore open offer for additional 31%

Siddhartha owns 20.4 percent stake in Mindtree along with two of his Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) firms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on March 18 said it would buy 20.32 percent stake at Rs 980 per share in Mindtree for Rs 3,269 crore. It also made an open offer for an additional 31 percent stake in the IT services firm at the same price. The entire deal aggregates Rs 5,030 crore.

L&T, which is acquiring the 20.4 percent shares from local coffee baron VG Siddhartha and firms related to him, said in a statement it had also placed an order with its broker for an on-market purchase of up to 15 percent of Mindtree's shares at 980 rupees apiece.

L&T, whose board met during the day to consider the acquisition of Mindtree, offered to buy 5.13 crore shares from shareholders.

Mindtree will remain a separate entity and will benefit from access to larger client base and wider product offerings, the company said in the filing.

related news

The company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (SPA) with VG Siddhartha and related entities, Coffee Day Trading and Coffee Day Enterprises, to acquire 20.32 per cent stake, L&T said in a release

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. L&T has sufficient financial flexibility to fund the entire transaction through its existing financial resources, the statement added.

This acquisition is in line with L&T's stated strategy of focusing on services and asset-light businesses to drive profitable future growth. This further adds to L&T's attractive IT services platform with a focus on new-age digital and cloud solutions, making it highly complementary to L&T's current technology services portfolio. Mindtree's offerings to its customers include application development and maintenance, infrastructure management services, independent testing, package implementation, consulting and IP products related solutions.

While Mindtree would remain an independent listed entity, the statement said that L&T would extend support to Mindtree in its business going forward. The Mindtree will benefit from access to larger client base and wider product offerings under a common parentage giving higher returns to shareholders of Mindtree, the statement added.

SN Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director, said in the statement that, "This acquisition is part of our strategy to deliver industry leading IT services to our clients worldwide. It will help propel LEtT's technology portfolio into top tier of Indian IT companies. Mindtree has a well-established management team which has earned the respect of the market in terms of its service offerings and business practices. This acquisition will allow L&T to further enhance shareholder value for both its own shareholders and Mindtree shareholders in the medium to long term."

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 08:38 pm

tags #(L&T #Business #Companies #Mindtree #VG Siddhartha

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

IIT-Bombay Holds Condolence Meet For Alumnus Manohar Parrikar

‘Ask Anything But Mandya’: Sumalatha Reveals Congress-JDS’s Open ...

Priyanka Gandhi Should Not be Allowed to Enter Kashi Vishwanath Temple ...

After Karnataka Congress Chief, Kerala Leaders Invite Rahul Gandhi to ...

Singaporean Couple Jailed For Forcing Maid to Eat Vomit, Clean House i ...

Sheila Dikshit Writes to Rahul Gandhi Against Alliance With AAP

Salesman Returns Rs 10 Lakh He Found on Road to its Owner, Gets Reward ...

As Next-Gen Candidates Top AIADMK, DMK Lok Sabha Lists, Politics of Dy ...

Fake News Media Working Overtime to Blame Me For NZ Attack: Donald Tru ...

General elections 2019: K Chandrashekar Rao's TRS holds the key in Tel ...

GST Council to consider implementation of lower GST rates for realty s ...

Hundreds of Indian land laws cause confusion, conflict: Researchers

131 CAs debunk claims on govt holding back crucial economic data

Kerala unveils Jatayu sculpture, a towering tribute to women’s safet ...

Wall Street lifted by tech stocks; Boeing drags on Dow

India's growth path can withstand any challenges post elections: Frank ...

Corporate banks will drive earnings growth for next couple of years, s ...

ULIP: A story of good "investment" product, unfairly judged for its in ...

Netherlands tram shooting: Three dead, five injured in Dutch city, con ...

Priyanka Gandhi begins 3-day ‘Ganga Yatra’ from Prayagraj, kicks o ...

RCom pays Rs 550 cr to Ericsson, clears debt; Anil Ambani thanks Mukes ...

One CRPF jawan killed, six injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhatti ...

Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case wi ...

Swiss Open badminton: B Sai Praneeth on path of resurrection after car ...

In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it ta ...

No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health ...

Apple announces new iPad mini and 10.5-inch iPad Air with Pencil suppo ...

Alia Bhatt spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, has she signed t ...

Deepika Padukone's mom, Ujjala talks about a time when her family want ...

Hiroo Johar's 76th birthday: Karan Johar hosts an intimate birthday ba ...

Taimur Ali Khan feels the Monday Blues at school!

Bharti Singh's soulmate Haarsh Limbachiyaa confesses to riding on his ...

Tamannaah Bhatia was completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan

Indian Premier League 2019: Analysing Shah Rukh Khan and Kolkata Knigh ...

Virat Kohli gets into prep mode as IPL 2019 nears

IPL 2019: Five controversies that stunned the cricketing world
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.