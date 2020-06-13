App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2020 11:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio Platforms: From Facebook to L Catterton, here is a fact-box of all the ten deals so far

Reliance Jio: From Facebook to L Catterton, here's a list of all ten investors in Jio Platforms

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

L Catterton, the world’s largest consumer-focused private equity firm, will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in exchange for a 0.39 percent stake in Jio Platforms, a record tenth investment in the Reliance Industries (RIL) digital unit in seven weeks.

RIL, the oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate, has now sold 22.38 percent stake in Jio and collected Rs 104,326.65 crore from some of the world’s top technology investors in the largest continuous fundraising by a company anywhere in the world.

The investment by L Catterton, which has made more than 200 investments in leading consumer brands, in Jio Platforms is at an equity valuation of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. It comes in the span of a little less than two hours after private equity firm TPG invested Rs 4,546.80 crore for a 0.93 percent stake.

Close

Jio Platforms is the telecom unit of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL).

related news

This is Jio Platforms' tenth deal in seven weeks, following investments from Facebook IncGeneral AtlanticSilver LakeVista Equity PartnersKKR and Mubadala Investment Company, ADIA and TPG Capital which also announced an investment on June 13.

Here's a summary of the ten investments Jio Platforms has received:

Facebook-Jio deal

The California-based company invested $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) into Jio Platforms for a 9.9 percent stake in the company.

The transaction, announced on April 22, is the largest of the six investments. It was also Facebook's biggest bet since it acquired messaging platform WhatsApp in 2014.

The deal also made Facebook the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms.

Jio-Silver Lake deal

Silver Lake Partners acquired a 1.15 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 5,655.75 crore ($750 million).

Jio-Vista deal

Vista Equity Partners bought a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore.

Jio-General Atlantic deal

Private equity firm General Atlantic picked up a 1.34 percent stake in Jio Platforms for 6,598.38 crore.

Jio-KKR deal

KKR acquired a 2.32 percent stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore, similar to the deal made with Vista Equity Partners.

Jio-Mubadala deal

The deal with the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, announced on June 5, valued Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Facebook 's investment had valued Jio Platforms at a pre-money enterprise value of Rs 4.62 lakh crore ($65.95 billion).

Jio-Silver Lake deal 2.0

Silver Lake will invest an additional Rs 4,546.8 crore in Jio Platforms for 0.93 percent stake. The aggregate investment by Silver Lake is now Rs 10,202.55 crore for a 2.08 percent stake in Jio Platforms.

Jio-ADIA deal

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will pump Rs 5,683.5 crore into Jio Platforms.

ADIA’s investment at an equity valuation of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Jio-TPG Capital deal

TPG’s investment in Jio is Rs 4,546.80 crore for a 0.93 percent stake assigning it an equity valuation of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise valuation of Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

Jio-L Catterton deal

L Catterton will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in exchange for a 0.39 percent stake in Jio Platforms, a record tenth investment in the Reliance Industries (RIL) digital unit in seven weeks.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 13, 2020 11:03 pm

tags #ABU Dhabi Investment Authority #Business #Companies #Facebook #Jio #L Catterton #Silver Lake #TPG Capital

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Hydroxychloroquine should be avoided in severe cases: Health Ministry

Hydroxychloroquine should be avoided in severe cases: Health Ministry

Coronavirus outbreak | US researchers identify small molecules that can block COVID-19

Coronavirus outbreak | US researchers identify small molecules that can block COVID-19

Smriti Irani thanks people of Delhi for supporting Modi govt in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Smriti Irani thanks people of Delhi for supporting Modi govt in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.