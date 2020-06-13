Jio-TPG deal | All you need to know about TPG, the latest investor in Jio Platforms

Reliance Industries' digital arm Jio Platforms has another investor- TPG. The US-based global investment firm will invest Rs 4,546.80 crore for a 0.93 percent stake in Jio Platforms.

With this latest deal, RIL's digital unit has now raised a combined Rs 102,432.15 crore since late April from a host of leading technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala and ADIA.

Here's all you need to know about Jio Platforms' latest investor TPG:

>> TPG is a global alternative asset firm founded in 1992 with over $79 billion worth of assets under management across a wide range of asset classes-- private equity, growth equity, real estate and public equity.

>> Since the early 2000s, TPG has reportedly deployed over $2 billion in India to establish its presence across financial services, retail, healthcare and pharma among other sectors.

>> It has offices in Austin, Beijing, Boston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Melbourne, Moscow, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, and Singapore.

>> The US-based leading PE firm is an investor in several top global technology disruptors such as Uber, AirBnB and Spotify.

>> TPG is making the latest investment in Jio Platforms from its TPG Capital Asia, TPG Growth, and TPG Tech Adjacencies (TTAD) funds.

Reliance Industries (RIL) is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.