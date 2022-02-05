MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    IndusInd Bank moves NCLT against Zee Entertainment over Rs 83 crore default

    Zee said that it was a party to the Debt Service Reserve Account Guarantee Agreement entered into with lnduslnd Bank for the term loan facility advanced to Siti Networks.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2022 / 12:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    IndusInd Bank Limited has moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench claiming default of Rs 83 crore by Zee Entertainment.

    "An application has been filed against the Company, under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 read with Rule 4 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules 2016, by IndusInd Bank Limited, claiming to be a Financial Creditor, before the Hon'ble Nationa l Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process against the Company, claiming a default of Rs.83,08,00,000," Zee said in a BSE filing.

    Zee said that it is a party to the Debt Service Reserve Account Guarantee Agreement (DSRA Guarantee Agreement) entered

    into with lnduslnd Bank Limited for the term loan facility advanced to Siti Networks Limited.

    The issue of the company's alleged default under the DSRA Guarantee Agreement is sub-judice before the Delhi High Court.

    Last month Axis Bank's subsidiary Axis Finance had threatened legal action against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka, MD and CEO, Zee Entertainment including opposing merger between Zee and Sony Pictures Network India (SPNI).

    Close

    Related stories

    Board of directors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on December 22 last year had approved the merger with SPNI.

    Sony will hold 50.86 percent stake in the merged entity, the Board had said.

    In a letter to Zee, Axis Finance said that Chandra owes it outstanding dues worth Rs 146 crore.

    Zee Entertainment is also at loggerheads with its largest shareholders Invesco and OFI Global China Fund.

    The shareholders are seeking removal of Punit Goenka and appointment of six new independent directors.

    The Zee-Invesco matter is currently being argued at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and Bombay High Court.

    At loggerheads with Zee, Invesco’s vote for a merger with Sony will be key for the media company as Invesco along with OFI Global China Fund together hold 17.88 percent in Zee.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Companies #NCLT #Zee Entertainment
    first published: Feb 4, 2022 10:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.