App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndiGo to fly to Istanbul from March, says co-founder and interim CEO Rahul Bhatia

When asked if the company has gone slow on flights to European destinations like London - as was reported - the airline said it has "not given up on the destinations" and that the answer is neither no, nor yes.

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's largest carrier IndiGo will start flying to the Turkish capital of Istanbul from March, as it looks to expand its international operations this year, co-founder and interim CEO Rahul Bhatia said on January 23.


"We have received our first A321 neo which has a higher seating capacity and lower unit costs compared to the A320neos and also has longer range. We plan to start direct flights to Istanbul from March and open other international destinations as the year progresses," he said during a conference call.

The A321 Neo has a flying time of six hours, and will enable the airline connect to more international destinations. IndiGo already flies to 15 overseas destinations. In the domestic market, it flies to 49 destinations.

The third quarter saw the airline adding six new international destinations and 22 new international routes. IndiGo also signed its first code share agreement, with Turkish Airlines. The agreements allows passengers for the two airlines to use each other's networks.


related news

The codeshare "will allow IndiGo customers to reach several European destinations beyond Istanbul," said Bhatia. The conference call followed announcement of IndiGo's third quarter results.

The low-cost carrier reported a net profit of Rs 191 crore for the December quarter, against a profit of Rs 762 crore, a year earlier. Profit of the company was hit due to adverse impact of crude oil prices as well as depreciation in the rupee. But was propped up by a handsome increase in other income.

Overseas growth






The airline said that 30 percent of its growth in the fourth quarter will come from its international operations.




When asked if the company has gone slow on flights to European destinations like London - as was reported - the airline said it has "not given up on the destinations" and that the answer is neither no, nor yes.





The company added that its domestic network gives it a "huge advantage" as it expands overseas. The domestic network, it said, will feed its international service.


"At present, we have 6 percent share in international traffic from India. Overseas airline have 61 percent share," said Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter.




The international growth, he added, will be the third phase of expansion for the airline, after establishing itself in the trunk routes between metros, and expanding its network to smaller cities.


First Published on Jan 23, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IndiGo #Rahul Bhatia

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.