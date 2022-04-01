Indian Business Leader Awards: Ashwin Dani felicitated with Lifetime Achievement Award

Ashwin Dani, the non-executive chairman of Asian Paints was conferred Lifetime Achievement Award at CNBC-TV18’s Indian Business Leader Awards, held in Mumbai.

The second-generation scion of Asian Paints, joined the company in 1968 as a senior executive and rose through the ranks to eventually lead it. Dani’s contribution has been instrumental to Asian Paints’ growth as the largest paint maker in the country with a group turnover of Rs 21,700 crore. Dani held various roles with the company over the years as its director (research and development), works director, whole-time director and vice-chairman and managing director, and is known for bringing innovative ideas to the company and the paints industry through research and development. He was the brains behind computer colour matching, a concept now widely used in sectors like paints, plastics, printing inks and textiles. He is also credited with the development of products like Apcolite Natural Wood Finish, a novel finishing system for wood surfaces, and Automotive Refinishing System, a quick-drying alkyd enamel widely used in the automobile after-market segment.

He also played a significant role in navigating the company through a rough patch when ICI India, a subsidiary of British chemicals major ICI Plc, made a takeover bid for Asian Paints in 1997 after the exit of a co-promoter family. Dani along with other co-promoters successfully thwarted the takeover attempt. Life came full circle when Asian Paints acquired a stake in ICI India when the Indian government sold its stake. Today he guides the company as its non-executive chairman.

Dani over the years has been a recipient of several awards and accolades and was conferred with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Indian Paint Association (IPA) in 2011.

He holds a master’s degree in polymer science from the University of Akron, US, and a diploma in colour science from Rensselaer Polytechnic, New York. He has also completed his bachelor’s degree in paints technology from UDCT University of Mumbai.