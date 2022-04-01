English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Indian Business Leader Awards: Ashwin Dani felicitated with Lifetime Achievement Award

    The second-generation scion of Asian Paints, joined the company in 1968 as a senior executive and rose through the ranks to eventually lead it.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 01, 2022 / 06:07 PM IST

    Ashwin Dani, the non-executive chairman of Asian Paints was conferred Lifetime Achievement Award at CNBC-TV18’s Indian Business Leader Awards, held in Mumbai.

    The second-generation scion of Asian Paints, joined the company in 1968 as a senior executive and rose through the ranks to eventually lead it. Dani’s contribution has been instrumental to Asian Paints’ growth as the largest paint maker in the country with a group turnover of Rs 21,700 crore. Dani held various roles with the company over the years as its director (research and development), works director, whole-time director and vice-chairman and managing director, and is known for bringing innovative ideas to the company and the paints industry through research and development. He was the brains behind computer colour matching, a concept now widely used in sectors like paints, plastics, printing inks and textiles. He is also credited with the development of products like Apcolite Natural Wood Finish, a novel finishing system for wood surfaces, and Automotive Refinishing System, a quick-drying alkyd enamel widely used in the automobile after-market segment.

    He also played a significant role in navigating the company through a rough patch when ICI India, a subsidiary of British chemicals major ICI Plc, made a takeover bid for Asian Paints in 1997 after the exit of a co-promoter family. Dani along with other co-promoters successfully thwarted the takeover attempt. Life came full circle when Asian Paints acquired a stake in ICI India when the Indian government sold its stake. Today he guides the company as its non-executive chairman.

    Dani over the years has been a recipient of several awards and accolades and was conferred with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Indian Paint Association (IPA) in 2011.

    He holds a master’s degree in polymer science from the University of Akron, US, and a diploma in colour science from Rensselaer Polytechnic, New York. He has also completed his bachelor’s degree in paints technology from UDCT University of Mumbai.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ashwin Dani #Asian Paints #IBLA #Indian Business Leader Awards #Lifetime Achievement Award
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 06:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.