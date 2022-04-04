HDFC all set to merge with HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank

Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on April 4 said its board has approved merger of its wholly owned subsidiaries HDFC Investments Limited and HDFC Holdings Limited with HDFC Bank Limited.

HDFC will acquire 41 percent stake in HDFC Bank through the transformational merger, according to an HDFC Bank filing with the stock exchanges.

The HDFC-HDFC Bank merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of of FY24. HDFC said the Proposed Transaction shall enable HDFC Bank to build its housing loan portfolio and enhance its existing customer base.

"This is a merger of equals. We believe that the housing finance business is poised to grow in leaps and bounds due to the implementation of RERA, infrastructure status to the housing sector, government initiatives like affordable housing for all, amongst others," Deepak Parekh, Chairman HDFC Limited, said.

Keki Mistry, Vice Chairman & CEO, HDFC, speaking on the big developments said, "This merger will make HDFC Bank a large lender even by global standards. The merger will make more room for FII holding in HDFC Bank."

Keki Mistry further said that upon regulatory approval, the merger will be effective, at the approved ratio.

He said, "HDFC now required to maintain Liquidity Ratio. Regulatory changes have reduced the barriers for merger over the years. HDFC Bank will be 100% owned by shareholders. NBFCs now needed to move towards core banking solutions platform, like banks. HDFC & HDFC Bank to continue to operate independently, till the merger date. Cross-selling of banking products will be possible to HDFC Customers. All associates and subsidiary of HDFC Ltd will subsequently be owned by HDFC Bank. Post-merger, HDFC Bank to become one of the largest bank in the world."

"Over the last few years, various regulations for banks and NBFCs have been harmonised, thereby enabling the potential merger. Further, the resulting larger balance sheet would allow underwriting of large ticket infrastructure loans, accelerate the pace of credit growth in the economy, boost affordable housing and increase the quantum of credit to the priority sector, including credit to the agriculture sector,” Parekh said.

Keki Mistry also said there can be a 7-8% increase in the foreign holding in the combined entity, post merger.

[This is a developing story. Check back for more details.]