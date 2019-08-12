H1-B visa denials touch all-time high: Report  

Denial of H1-B visas to employees of Indian IT companies has touched an all-time high, data from the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) showed.

The data, sourced from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), show a steep jump from FY15 when the denial stood at six percent, as per a report in The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Trump administration's crackdown on immigration heavily affected the four major Indian companies – Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro – which saw almost 50 percent of their work visa applications rejected, the report added.

Infosys was hit with a 57 percent denial rate for the period compared to 2 percent in FY15; while Wipro saw 63 percent denials against 7 percent from FY15, and HCL had 43 percent from the 2 percent in FY15.

All four companies declined to comment to the publication's queries.