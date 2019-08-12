App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

H1-B visa denials touch all-time high: Report  

The Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration has adversely affected Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Denial of H1-B visas to employees of Indian IT companies has touched an all-time high, data from the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) showed.

The data, sourced from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), show a steep jump from FY15 when the denial stood at six percent, as per a report in The Economic Times.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

The Trump administration's crackdown on immigration heavily affected the four major Indian companies – Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro – which saw almost 50 percent of their work visa applications rejected, the report added.

related news

Infosys was hit with a 57 percent denial rate for the period compared to 2 percent in FY15; while Wipro saw 63 percent denials against 7 percent from FY15, and HCL had 43 percent from the 2 percent in FY15.

All four companies declined to comment to the publication's queries.

The increased denial rate would mean heavier cost burdens on the companies, Shivendra Singh, vice president of the global trade department at industry body Nasscom, told the paper.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Employees #H1-B visa #Immigration #India #IT companies #US

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.