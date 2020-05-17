App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt to decriminalise most violations of Companies Act: Nirmala Sitharaman

This reform reduces the strain on National Company Law Tribunal which is currently over-burdened. It will reduce timing compliance cost for smaller firms otherwise it takes years to get rid of minor violations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 17 announced that the government will decriminalise most of the violations of the Companies Act which was approved by the Cabinet in the first week of March.

The Company Law Committee headed by Ministry of Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivasan recommended 46 offences to compoundable category.

CLC recommended dealing of compoundable offence by in-house adjudication mechanism which is at the rank of Registrar of Companies level officer.

Close

A source close to the development told Moneycontrol, "Mainly violations regarding handling investors money and Section 447 of the Companies Act which is used against fraud are not part of compoundable offence. Otherwise, most of the violations are part of the compoundable offence."

related news

Section 447 of the Companies Act says, "Without prejudice to any liability including repayment of any debt under this Act or any other law for the time being in force, any person who is found to be guilty of fraud shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than six months but which may extend to ten years and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than the amount involved in the fraud, but which may extend to three times the amount involved in the fraud."

Also Read: Defaults related to COVID-19 to be exempted from IBC for upto 1 year: FM Sitharaman

Easing of non-compliance burden will facilitate corporate India to focus on business revival without worrying about the regulatory compliance burden, said Rajesh Thakkar, Partner & Leader, Transaction Tax, BDO India.

However, this is not the first time such amendments have been made.

“This is another important announcement in the series of decriminalisation of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013. This is not the first time. The Companies Act, 2013 has been earlier amended to remove criminal punishment for many procedural and trivial offences. This is being done to facilitate ease of doing business for corporate” Lalit Kumar, Partner at J Sagar Associates.

A source close to the development told Moneycontrol, "CLC completed this report in less than two months and met only three times for completing this report which raises concerns over the quality of this report".

Sai Venkateshwaran, Partner and Head, CFO Advisory, KPMG India said that “While larger companies are better equipped to deal with their statutory reporting and compliance requirements while working from home, many of the smaller companies continue to face challenges in compiling information, timely filing and so on. Therefore decriminalisation of procedural defaults will come as a great relief for many of these companies, especially those who are defaulting due to genuine hardship as differentiated from willful defaults.”

Also Read: FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference highlights: What the final tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore package includes

This reform reduces the strain on National Company Law Tribunal which is currently over-burdened. It will reduce timing compliance cost for smaller firms otherwise it takes years to get rid of minor violations.

The government is also increasing the benches of NCLT all over the country.

Dolphy, D'Souza Partner, SRBC and Co LLP feels that it is an overdue administrative reform, "Decriminalisation of minor and technical violations of the Company Law, is a good and long overdue administrative reform. In the past, the power to criminalize minor violations was being misused. An internal mechanism for compounding the offences will de-clog the criminal courts and NCLT, who are currently over-burdened".

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 17, 2020 04:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Economy #India #NCLT #Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COAI says disappointed that relief for telecom did not figure in economic package

COAI says disappointed that relief for telecom did not figure in economic package

Coronavirus pandemic | Beijing announces wearing masks outdoors not necessary

Coronavirus pandemic | Beijing announces wearing masks outdoors not necessary

Repatriation Flights on May 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Repatriation Flights on May 17: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.