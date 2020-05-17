Defaults related to COVID-19 to be exempted from IBC for upto 1 year: FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 17 said debts related to COVID-19 will be excluded from the "default" category under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for a period of upto 1 year.

Sitharaman also said the minimum threshold to initiate insolvency proceedings has been raised to Rs 1 crore.

This could mean that the Centre will have to amend Section 7, 9 and 10 of the IBC, possibly through an Ordinance to enable the suspension.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)