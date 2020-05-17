Defaults related to COVID-19 to be exempted from IBC for upto 1 year: FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman also said the minimum threshold to initiate insolvency proceedings has been raised to Rs 1 crore.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 17 said debts related to COVID-19 will be excluded from the "default" category under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for a period of upto 1 year.
Sitharaman also said the minimum threshold to initiate insolvency proceedings has been raised to Rs 1 crore.
This could mean that the Centre will have to amend Section 7, 9 and 10 of the IBC, possibly through an Ordinance to enable the suspension.
Follow our LIVE blog for updates on FM Sitharaman's press conference
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world
Date: May 19
First Published on May 17, 2020 12:18 pm