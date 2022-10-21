English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Learn what makes Maharashtra such a pioneer of sustainable development at the latest #Sustainability100+ State Summit, today at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Govt said to seek $7.7 billion valuation for IDBI Bank stake sale: Report

    Government and the state-owned Life Insurance Corp. of India together own about 95% in IDBI Bank.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 21, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
    IDBI Bank. Representative image

    IDBI Bank. Representative image

    Govt is pushing for a valuation of around $7.7 billion for state-owned IDBI Bank in what could be the biggest sale of the government’s stake in a lender in decades, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

    The government earlier this month invited bidders for a 60.72% stake in the Mumbai-listed lender.

    Bidders could get regulatory approvals and security clearances after November as the process proceeds, according to the person.

    The valuation target means the administration is seeking a premium of roughly 33%, based on IDBI Bank’s market value of about $5.8 billion as of Thursday.

    IDBI Bank’s improved profitability could support the valuation target, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the information is confidential. Potential investors ranging from domestic and foreign banks to non-banking financial companies and private equity funds have expressed initial interest in the asset, the person added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Government and the state-owned Life Insurance Corp. of India together own about 95% of IDBI Bank.

    DBI Bank was penalized by the central bank in 2017 with several restrictions on lending after its bad-loan ratio surged and capital ratios depleted. LIC acquired 51% of the lender in 2019 in a government bailout of the firm. The Reserve Bank of India removed sanctions on the bank last year paving the way for its proposed sale.

    (With inputs from Bloomberg)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #IDBI Bank #LIC
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 10:37 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.