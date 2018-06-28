GoAir unveils 72-hour flash sale on domestic flights; fares start at Rs 1,199

GoAir has announced a 72-hour flash sale on domestic flights across all channels under which tickets will be available for as low as Rs 1,199. The sale will be on for 72 hours until June 30.



Don’t let your getaway get away!

Announcing our 72 hour only flash sale with fares starting ₹1,199* all-in.

Hurry! Limited seats available.

The company announced the sale on its website and Twitter handle with caveats stating seats are limited and fares are available on first-come-first-served basis.

The discounted fares begin at Rs 1,199 for a Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight and go on to Rs 5,201 for a flight from Bengaluru to Port Blair.

The sale will be applicable to passengers flying GoAir from July 30 to September 30, 2018.

This is the second such sale offered by the company this month after its 24-hour 'Early Monsoon' flash sale at the start of June.