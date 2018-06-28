App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GoAir unveils 72-hour flash sale on domestic flights; fares start at Rs 1,199

The sale would be valid till June 30, and would be applicable to passengers flying in a GoAir flight for a travel period from July 30 to September 30, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Moneycontrol News

GoAir has announced a 72-hour flash sale on domestic flights across all channels under which tickets will be available for as low as Rs 1,199. The sale will be on for 72 hours until June 30.

The company announced the sale on its website and Twitter handle with caveats stating seats are limited and fares are available on first-come-first-served basis.

The discounted fares begin at Rs 1,199 for a Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight and go on to Rs 5,201 for a flight from Bengaluru to Port Blair.

The sale will be applicable to passengers flying GoAir from July 30 to September 30, 2018.

This is the second such sale offered by the company this month after its 24-hour 'Early Monsoon' flash sale at the start of June.

Earlier this week Jet Airways had also rolled out discounted fares with up to 30 percent discounts on international and up to 25 percent on domestic bookings till June 30.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 02:51 pm

