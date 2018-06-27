Jet Airways loses over 4% after it rolls out discount offers of up to 30% on international routes

App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Jet Airways lost over 4 percent intraday on Wednesday as investors reacted to a discount offer announced by the carrier.

The airline on Wednesday rolled out an offer, where discounts up to 30 percent were announced for international bookings till June 30.

Meanwhile, domestic flights can be booked at a discount of up to 25 percent for domestic flights for bookings till June 30.

Earlier this week, the carrier announced that it entered into an agreement with Boeing Co for purchase of an additional 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

In April this year, Boeing said it had won an order for 75 of its 737 MAX narrow-body jets from the Indian carrier.

At 13:28 hrs Jet Airways was quoting at Rs 361.00, down Rs 14.75, or 3.93 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week low of Rs 359.00.
