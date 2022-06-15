Fuel Prices on June 15: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities

On May 21, the government announced a cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹ 8 and ₹ 6 a litre,

Petrol and diesel prices have held steady for over three weeks, according to a price notification by fuel retailers. Fuel prices have remained unchanged ever since the government on May 21 announced an excise duty cut on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

The cut translated into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre for petrol in Delhi and Rs 7 a litre for diesel. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 96.72 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre before, while diesel costs Rs 89.62 a litre as opposed to Rs 96.67 earlier.

In Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs R s 111.35 and diesel Rs 97.28.In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices are Rs 102.63 and Rs 94.24 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is Rs 106.03, and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre.

Oil marketing companies are passing on the excise duty cut to consumers despite incurring a loss of Rs 13.08 a litre on petrol and Rs 24.09 on diesel. India meets 80 percent of its oil needs through imports.

Petrol & Diesel Rates Jun 13, 2022 Petrol Rate in Mumbai Jun 13, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹111 111 View more Diesel Rate in Mumbai Jun 13, 2022 Current Petrol Price Per Litre ₹97 97 View more Show

CNG customers in Mumbai will soon get the fuel delivered at their doorsteps with energy distribution startup The Fuel Delivery signing a 'letter of intent' with the Mahanagar Gas Limited to set up mobile CNG stations in the city. The 24×7 service will cater to all CNG-run auto rickshaws, cabs, private and commercial vehicles, school buses and other vehicles that use CNG, The Fuel Delivery said in a statement.

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesighe on Tuesday said that a new Credit Line provided by India will support the cash-strapped island nation's fuel purchase for another four months from July even as an LPG shipment of 3,500 mt reached Sri Lanka, reported PTI.

The gas from this shipment will be delivered to premises that obtain stocks in bulk like hospitals, hotels, crematoriums, he was quoted as saying by the News First website, the report added.