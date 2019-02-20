ED registers money-laundering case against former IL&FS top brass, raids company's offices

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case against former top officials of IL&FS, including its former chairman Ravi Parthasarathy, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The investigating body is carrying out raids at various offices of IL&FS, including its BKC, Mumbai office, and at the premises of the former officials.

The case has been registered following the submission of SFIO's report in the IL&FS case -- which found instances of misreporting of income, dubious transactions, conflict of interest, ever-greening of loans and personal enrichment of key employees.

Infrastructure financier IL&FS was in the news last year when it defaulted on its obligations after accumulating a debt of Rs 92,000 crore. The default led to a liquidity crunch in the financial system and threatened to trigger a contagion.

